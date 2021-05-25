Police concerned over safety of missing man last seen at Derbyshire reservoir

Ashley West, who is also known as Ashley Barnsley, was last seen at Ironville reservoir at around midday on Saturday, May 15.

The 22-year-old, who is 5ft 9ins tall, was reportedly wearing a black top and grey joggers when he went missing.

He has a dark beard and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Ashley is claimed to have links to the Ironville, Somercotes and Riddings areas of the county.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts or thinks they might have seen Ashley recently is asked to contact Derbyshire policing by ringing 101 and referencing 464-150521.

You can also submit information to the force through their non-emergency contact methods, by sending them a private message on Facebook, a direct message on Twitter or by completing an online contact form on their website.