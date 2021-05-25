'Large quantity' of Class A drugs found in police raid on Chesterfield home
Police seized a ‘large quantity’ of Class A drugs and cash after a raid on a Chesterfield home yesterday.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 4:07 pm
Officers from Chesterfield South SNT made two arrests after executing a drugs warrant on St Augustine’s Mount in the town.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Chesterfield South SNT carried out a Drugs Warrant on ST Augustines Mount Chesterfield yesterday. A large Quantity of Class A drugs and cash were seized and two arrests were made.”
If you have any information, call 101.