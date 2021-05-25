Rise in graffiti across north Derbyshire town sparks police warning

Officers have been alerted to several incidents in the Dronfield area – and are urging people to get in touch with information.

PCSO Jonathan Flower said: “Over the past few weeks we have seen a number of incidents relating to graffiti popping up across our area unfortunately this has affected a number of locations.”

Graffiti in the underpass on Gosforth Lane. Image: Derbyshire police.

These include the underpass on Gosforth Lane, Heathfield Close and Alexandra Road in Dronfield.

"We are aware of other locations, unfortunately we have been given limited information at the time in which these incidents have occurred,” PCSO Flower added.

"If anyone has any information or CCTV that may be of use please get in touch via 101 quoting collar number 12853.”