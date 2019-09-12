Police bid to trace 'distinctive' car and occupants after crimes in Chesterfield area

Police want the public's help to identify a 'distinctive' car and its two occupants.

At 8.30pm on September 3, men in a yellow and black Skoda Fabia stole fuel from Texaco petrol station on Chesterfield Road, Holmewood.

Can you help police with their enquiries?

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "This vehicle has been used in other crimes in the Chesterfield area.

"Police need you help in identifying this distinctive vehicle and its two occupants.

"If you have any information please contact PC 14191 Lowe on 101, quoting reference number 19000469962."