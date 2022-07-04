Police appeal to locate van in connection with death of 11-year-old boy in Derbyshire town

An 11-year-old boy sadly died on Saturday, June 18 in Heanor. He was found by ambulance crews on Thorpes Road after having suffered serious injuries.

Michael Harrison, 41, formerly of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, has been charged with murder, as well as engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Harrison entered no plea during a short hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday, July 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle is urged to contact the police.

As part of their enquiries, officers want to find a white Vauxhall Combo van that may be displaying one of the following registration numbers: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.

Police believe the van was in the Thorpes Road area between 1.15pm and 1.25pm on June 18 and are extremely keen to hear from anyone who saw the van there.