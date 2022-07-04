Man charged with murder of 11-year-old boy in Derbyshire enters no plea

Michael Harrison, 41, entered no plea during the short hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning (Monday).

Harrison has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

The defendant, formerly of formerly of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, will next appear at Derby Crown Court.

The youngster died on June 18 after police were called out to Thorpes Road, Heanor

Police arrested Harrison last week following an investigation after ambulance crews were called out to reports that a boy had suffered injuries near Heanor’s Shipley Country Park on June 18.

The youngster sadly died later the same day.

As part of ongoing enquiries police are trying to trace a white Vauxhall Combo van that may be displaying one of the following registrations: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.

A spokesperson for the force added: "No further information into the circumstances is available at this time, but we will be issuing further witness appeals over the coming days.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force quoting reference 22*349624 by calling 101 or via its website.