Man charged with murder of 11-year-old boy in Derbyshire town

Ambulance crews were called to Thorpes Road, near to Shipley Country Park in Heanor, on the afternoon of Saturday, June 18. They found an 11-year-old boy who had suffered serious injuries, and he sadly passed away later that day.

A subsequent police investigation led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man in connection with the death last week.

Michael Harrison, of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 4.

The 11-year-old was found on Thorpes Road, Heanor.

He has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour. Officers from Derbyshire Police and the East Midlands major crime unit will be continuing with their enquiries and will remain in the area over next few days.

As part of those enquiries, officers want to find a white Vauxhall Combo van that may be displaying one of the following registrations:

FL54 JBJ

FL54 JDJ

FG57 FTO

No further information into the circumstances of the death is available at this time, but officers will be issuing further witness appeals over the coming days.

Anyone who can help should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*349624:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101