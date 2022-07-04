Motorists are being advised to reconsider their journeys or remain at home if possible as major roads face traffic jams today (July 4th).

Protestors and lorry drivers will form a rolling road block by driving slowly on the 70mph routes in a call for further cuts to fuel duty.

File photo. Motorists are being warned of a 'go slow' protest on the UK's motorway's today (July 4) in a demonstration calling for a cut to fuel prices.

Police have yet to issue any warnings about planned activity, and the impact on the M1 is yet to be seen at time of writing.

But West Yorkshire Police has already issued a warning about a planned demonstration on the M180 near Doncaster, organised by Scunthorpe protest group Road Blockage N-Lincs.

Most protests are being organised locally through social media.

The ‘Fuel Price Stand Against Tax’ Facebook group currently has 48,000 members.

Further afield, demonstrators are expected to block the Price of Wales Bridge between England and Wales.

It comes as fuel prices in dozens of Sheffield forecourts have now reached upwards of 193p per litre for unleaded and 199.9p for diesel.

Protests will mainly target three-lane motorways and see slow-downs on two lanes, leaving the fast lane free, according to FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox.

While he said his organisation is not involved in the action, he is “fully supportive” of the demonstrations so long as they are conducted legally.

It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in March this year, when unleaded prices were averaging 165p per litre in the UK.

Mr Sunak has said he will carefully consider calls for a “more substantial” fuel duty cut.

In early June, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng ordered an enquiry by the UK’s competition watchdog to see if the 5p cut was properly passed on to motorists.

Mr Cox told the PA news agency: “I totally support their protest because people have reached the end of their tethers at the moment.”

He said other countries had cut fuel duty by more than the UK and asked “why the hell are we not doing it here?”