The early part of this week will see sunnyintervals or light cloud, with top tempeatures of 18 or 19c.

But by Thursday, the Met Ofiice say temperatures will hit 21 degrees C as the county warms up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire is set for a period of warm sunny weather