Police appeal to identify men after ‘high-value shoplifting’ in Derbyshire town
Police have released images of two men they wish to speak to concerning incidents of high-value shoplifting in a Derbyshire town.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured wearing a white beanie hat about high-value shoplifting at Boots on High Street, Ripley. Police are investigating three incidents, which occurred on March 18, 19 and 21.
On one occasion, he is seen in the company of the man pictured in the black baseball cap. Officers wish to trace him in case he has information which could help their enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*157174:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.