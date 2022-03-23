Police appeal to identify men after ‘high-value shoplifting’ in Derbyshire town

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured wearing a white beanie hat about high-value shoplifting at Boots on High Street, Ripley. Police are investigating three incidents, which occurred on March 18, 19 and 21.

On one occasion, he is seen in the company of the man pictured in the black baseball cap. Officers wish to trace him in case he has information which could help their enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*157174:

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to contact the police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101