Teenage cousins raided Chesterfield shops in 24-hour crime rampage

Teenagers Christopher and James Mongan targeted shops in Derby, Chesterfield, Buxton, Matlock, Whaley Bridge, Tibshelf and Baslow.

In one day alone – December 12, 2020 – they took more than £300 worth of clothing from Matalan in Chesterfield, £550 worth of alcohol and tobacco from the Co-op in Baslow and alcohol and tobacco worth £580 from the Co-op in Whaley Bridge.

Christopher Mongan, and his cousin James, stole from shops across Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

The pair also stole from branches of the Co-op in Nottinghamshire, taking hundreds of pounds worth of tobacco and alcohol.

They appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday, March 21 for sentencing.

Christopher, 19, whose address was given as a young offenders’ institution, was given a 12-month custodial sentence.