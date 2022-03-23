Teenage cousins raided Chesterfield shops in 24-hour crime rampage
Two Derbyshire cousins have been sentenced for a string of thefts from shops across the county – including raids on stores in Chesterfield and Matlock.
Teenagers Christopher and James Mongan targeted shops in Derby, Chesterfield, Buxton, Matlock, Whaley Bridge, Tibshelf and Baslow.
In one day alone – December 12, 2020 – they took more than £300 worth of clothing from Matalan in Chesterfield, £550 worth of alcohol and tobacco from the Co-op in Baslow and alcohol and tobacco worth £580 from the Co-op in Whaley Bridge.
The pair also stole from branches of the Co-op in Nottinghamshire, taking hundreds of pounds worth of tobacco and alcohol.
They appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday, March 21 for sentencing.
Christopher, 19, whose address was given as a young offenders’ institution, was given a 12-month custodial sentence.
James, 18, of Morley Crescent West, Stanmore, was given a community order where he must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation order.