Police appeal to identify Derbyshire men in relation to disorder at football match

Derbyshire Police have shared an appeal from their counterparts in Cleveland as part of an investigation into alleged disorder at the Middlesbrough vs Derby County fixture earlier this year.

Officers wish to trace the pictured men, some of whom they believe could be from Derbyshire, in relation to the game, which took place on Saturday, February 12 at the Riverside Stadium.

Cleveland Police have encouraged the men to come forward and speak with them, or for anyone who may know their identities to contact the force.

Officers wish to speak with seven men - some of whom may be from Derbyshire.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Cleveland Police’s football operations unit, said: “Our investigation into disorder at the Middlesbrough FC v Derby County FC game is continuing and there have been a number of males already spoken with in connection with this.

“We need to now appeal to identify these males in the images, and the public are now key in helping us do that. Some are believed to be local and some may have travelled up for the game. If you know anyone in these images, I encourage you to make contact with us.”