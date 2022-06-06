Police appeal for witnesses after Union Jack flag defaced with anti-Queen graffiti outside Derbyshire fire station

The incident took place on Oddfellows Road in Hathersage between 9pm on Tuesday, May 31, and 9am the following morning.

The Derbyshire Times reported on Wednesday (June 1) how crew at Hathersage Fire Station had planted some Union Jack flags outside their building ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In a Facebook post, a crew member said the team had been left feeling “so angry” after the act of vandalism.

Firefighters at Hathersage Station had planted the flags to mark the Queen’s Jubilee, as she celebrates her 70-year reign.

Derbyshire Constabulary is now appealing for anyone who witnessed the flag being damaged or those who have CCTV or doorbell footage of the area around the time of the incident to contact them.

You can call the force on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 22*314035 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.