Chesterfield woman accused of killing man, 27, by careless driving enters no plea

Lucy Quirke, 38, speaking only to confirm her identity, entered no plea to the charge of killing John Wright during a short hearing at Chesterfield Magistrates Court today.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how Quirke was driving her Vauxhall Corsa along Winchester Road, Newbold, during the tragic incident on October 25 last year.

Victim John Wright, 27, was found injured on Winchester Road just after 11.30pm and later died at the scene.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop, prosecuting, told magistrates: “Miss Quirke has attended court in answer to a requisition today. I would ask you to extend unconditional bail today.”

Ms Allsop added that the charge Quirke faces is indictable-only and so could only be dealt with by a crown court.

A Magistrate told Quirke, of Lancaster Road, Newold: “You’re being sent to the crown court on July 4 in Derby at 10am. You are granted unconditional bail.”

At the opening of Mr Wright’s inquest it was revealed he was single, lived at Winchester Road and worked as a highways maintenance worker.

A provisional cause of death was recorded as “head injury, pending further tests”.