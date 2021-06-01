Police appeal for witnesses after biker left with life threatening injuries after Chesterfield crash

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a collision left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on the old railway line public footpath off Erin Road, Poolsbrook, Chesterfield, at around 9.55pm on Thursday 27 May.

Two off-road motorcycles, a red Honda, and a green Kawasaki, collided leaving the rider of the Honda, an 18-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the bikes prior to the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch using any of the below methods, including reference 21*293905:

You can contact police via Facebook by sending a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, via a direct Twitter message to @DerPolContact, on-line through the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or by calling 101.