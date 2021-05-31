Derbyshire police issue new photo of missing teen last seen in Chesterfield

Officers say they are concerned for her safety as she was last seen in Chesterfield at around 12.15pm on Thursday, 27 May.

The 15-year-old, who is 5ft 6ins tall and has long dark brown hair, was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

It is believed she may have travelled to the city centre of Nottingham.

This is the new image of Kyra issued by police

Anyone with any information about Kyra’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 499-270521:

You can contact police via Facebook by sending a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, via a direct Twitter message to @DerPolContact, on-line through the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or by calling 101.