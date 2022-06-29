Paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of young children

Michael McCafferty had previously denied four counts of indecent assault and three counts of making indecent images of a child but was found guilty by a jury during a trial at Derby Crown Court.

The 74-year-old’s offending came to light when a woman came forward to report that McCafferty had abused her, as a young child, for almost a decade.

She had been subjected to sexual touching and ‘digital penetration’ by McCafferty from the age of just four.

Michael McCafferty was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by a judge at Derby Crown Court

Two other women later came forward reporting that McCafferty had sexually touched and kissed them when they were young teenagers.

McCafferty, of Church Lane, Selston, Notts was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by a judge at Derby Crown Court. He will also remain on licence for a year after his release.

Detective Constable Gavin Owen, from Derbyshire Police, who was officer in the case said: “I cannot speak highly enough of the brave women who came forward to report these appalling crimes to police. They showed great courage and remained steadfast throughout a lengthy investigation and trial.

“I know how much today’s sentencing means to them, particularly after McCafferty put them all through the secondary ordeal of a trial after denying the abuse that he inflicted upon them.

“Nothing can change the impact this abuse has had on their lives, but I hope that today’s sentencing provides them with a sense of closure and security to know that McCafferty is behind bars and unable to hurt anyone else.

“I also hope that the publicity around this case empowers anyone out there who has been affected by sexual violence or abuse to speak up and seek support.

“The survivors in this case came forward in recent years, despite the onset of this offending happening in the 90s. This shows that even cases of non-recent sexual abuse can result in a conviction.

“If you feel able, please report what happened to you -- we will listen, we will support you, and we will not judge.”

A police spokesperson said; “If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence please reach out for help and support.

“We have recently added a Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool to our website. Here you can report something that's happened to you, or to someone else. To access it, visit: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/

“You can report anonymously, without giving us your details. We won't judge you; we'll treat you with respect, and we'll always put your health and wellbeing first.”

Alternatively, you can contact police using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

If you have been affected by a similar crime, whether recent or non-recent, and would like some support you can contact SV2 – a Derbyshire based organisation who support victims of sexual violence.

Contact them online via www.sv2.org.uk or via their advice line 01773 746 115 (open 7 days a week 8am – 5pm).