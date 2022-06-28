Discount chain to open store in Chesterfield town centre creating 30 new jobs

One Beyond will occupy the former Poundworld unit in Vicar Lane Shopping centre and is set to open for the first time at 10am on Friday, July 1.

The chain, which has been created by the original founders of Poundworld, will be selling over 4,000 products for £1 and under, plus some that go beyond £1.

In opening the new store, it has created 30 retail jobs in Chesterfield and Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director, has given potential customers an insight into what they can expect.

Discount chain One Beyond is set to open in Chesterfield for the first time this Friday (July 1)

He said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first One Beyond store in Chesterfield.

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.

“Whilst we have over 4000 products for £1, we have expanded to now also stock additional ranges which are priced beyond £1. Our aim is to continue to provide our loyal shoppers with exceptional value but with an even greater choice of handpicked bargains.

“It’s great to be able to occupy this convenient location in the town centre, offering amazing value bargains for Chesterfield shoppers. When other retailers on the high street are closing, we’re delighted to be able to create new retail jobs in the area.”

One Beyond will offer thousands of essential items across many departments including cleaning, groceries, medical, home, pet care, health and beauty and DIY.

In time for summer, the discount retailer will also stock a massive range of gardening products including garden decorations, summer party items, packs of solar lights and expanding hoses.

For its opening on Friday, One Beyond has implemented a shop safe policy with social distancing and hygiene measures in place so that customers can shop safely.

Since the discount chain’s launch two years ago, the independent retailer has opened 80 stores UK wide with plans for further expansion in 2022 – with nearby stores including those in Crystal Peaks, Derby, and Nottingham Victoria Centre.