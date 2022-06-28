Chesterfield darts legend John Lowe opens new town centre menswear store

WiseGuys Menswear welcomed customers for the first time on Saturday, June 25 after taking on the former Greenwoods store on Packers Row.

The store was officially opened by John Lowe MBE – a Chesterfield native and one of the most recognisable figures from the world of darts during the 1980s.

Mike Willis, who used to work for Greenwoods before launching the business, now runs five stores across the Midlands – with locations in Newark, Sleaford, Melton Mowbray and Boston. He said that Chesterfield was the perfect place to continue the expansion of Wiseguys.

The opening of Wiseguys by John Lowe MBE with Michael Willis, Ann Calvert and Mick Bell.

“I’ve always had Chesterfield in mind as the place where I wanted to open my next store, as it fits with the ‘market town’ profile of my business.

“We’re really pleased to be welcoming customers from Chesterfield and beyond, and cannot wait to be part of the evolution of the local high street. We’d love to see as many new faces in our store as possible, so please pop in and say hello.”

WiseGuys offers a range of clothing, including casual shirts, knitwear, suits and shoes. Casual shirts range from sizes small to 4XL, while shoe brands are sold in sizes 6-12. Shoes up to size 15 can be sold to order.