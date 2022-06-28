Police issue call to parents after rise in anti-social behaviour at popular Derbyshire park

Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages SNT issued the call to parents after receiving increasing numbers of reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, and other crimes.

The team say they are working to identify suspects in relation to the incidents which have all occurred at Bakewell Recreation Ground.

Residents can expect increased patrols in the area following the recent reports, while groups of youths may be challenged as a result.

Police have issued a call to parents after a rise in anti-social behaviour at Bakewell Recreation Ground (picture: Bakewell SNT)

The SNT policing team said: “Parents, do you know where your children are when they go out? Do you know what they get up to?

“Do you know they are staying safe and know what's right from wrong?

“We have had several reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, and other crimes in Bakewell Recreation Ground, we are working with partner agencies to help identify possible suspects.

"We are also going to increase patrols in the area, and we will be challenging groups of youths.”

Anyone with information on anti-social behaviour or related crimes in the Bakewell area should contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods:

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Website – use the online contact form

• Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.