Mum due in court over murder of two sons

A mum is due in court today over the murder of her two sons.

Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, has been charged with the murder of her sons Blake and Tristan Barrass.

Blake was 14 and Tristan was 13 when they died last month.

Barrass and Brandon Machin, 37, who is also accused of murdering the two boys, have their cases listed at Sheffield Crown Court today, where they are expected to enter their pleas to the charges.

Barrass is also charged with three counts of attempted murder relating to two other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

A High Court injunction banning their identification covers social media comments, photos or anything else that could lead to their identification.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that anyone who chooses to name them could be charged with contempt of court.

