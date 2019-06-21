Smoke spotted coming out of Co-op store near Chesterfield

Smoke has been spotted coming from a Co-operative store near Chesterfield.

Images posted on social media show smoke coming from the door of the Co-op store on Inkersall Green Road, Staveley.

Picture of the scene.

Derbyshire Police have been seen at the scene, and have been contacted for comment about the incident.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have said they were not made aware of the fire and will now liaise with Derbyshire Police about a response.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were not aware of the fire and would urge all residents to report fires directly to the 999 number rather than posting on social media.

"We are contacting control room to liaise with Derbyshire Police about whether we are needed at the scene."

