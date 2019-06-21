Suspected stolen trailer and van seized by cops near Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police have seized a van and a trailer which was suspected stolen in Staveley.

Officers in Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit had reports that the van's occupants hitched up the trailer while "keeping a look out", understood to ensure they did not get caught.

The van and trailer was located shortly afterwards and the van driver was not insured on the van.

He was released pending investigation into the trailer owner and both the van and the suspected stolen trailer were seized.

A spokesman for the roads policing unit said: "Report that occupants of the van hitch up the trailer whilst keeping a look out as they did so. Suspected stolen.

"Located a short time later and driver not insured to drive the van. Released whilst enquiries ongoing to identify the trailer owner. Both vehicles seized."