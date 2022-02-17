Motorist caught doing 140mph on Chesterfield’s A617 – double the speed limit
A zooming motorist was clocked doing an unbelievable 140mph on Chesterfield’s A617 - double the speed limit.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:33 am
Michael Bailey, 27, was caught flying along the dual carriageway - whose Chesterfield section stretches from Horns Bridge Roundabout to the M1 - on April 20 last year.
A registration plate search has revealed he was riding a Ducati motorcycle.
Bailey, of Littlewood Lane, Pleasley Vale, was banned from driving for 90 days, fined £140, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.