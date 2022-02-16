North Derbyshire offenders – from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Dronfield and Heanor – in court
Below are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Declan Webster, 33, of Spital Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of three counts of assault by beating and one of criminal damage. Jailed for 20 weeks concurrent to 16-month jail term already serving. Made to pay compensation of £490.
Luke Haughton, 30, of Littlemoor Flats, Littlemoor Centre, Newbold: Guilty of harassment. Discharged conditionally for two years, handed two-year restraining order, made to pay £22 victim surcharge.
Norman Shelbourne, 61, of Hill Grove, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed one-year community order with 80 hours unpaid work and two-year restraining order. Made to pay £200 compensation, £620 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.
Adam Spolding, 31, of Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 44 miles per hour. Fined £293, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed.
Dylan Williams, 25, of Sherwood Street, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity days. Fined £80, made to pay £60 court costs.
Lacey Oscroft, 33, of Meadowside Close, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 50 miles per hour. Fined £440, made to pay £90 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with five points.
Michael Bailey, 27, of Littlewood Lane, Pleasley Vale: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 140 miles per hour. Banned from driving for 90 days. Fined £140, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Ben Snarski, 22, of Robertson Avenue, Duckmanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Fined £73, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Christopher Wells, 29, of Hazelby Road, Creswell: Guilty of failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Fined £50, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.
Edward Morley, 27, of Western Drive, Heanor: Guilty of assault by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and handed 80 hours unpaid work. Made to pay £250 compensation, £300 court costs and £122 victim surcharge.
Shanlin Gourlay, 46, of Ducksett Lane, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £100, made to pay £85 court costs. Licence endorsed with three penalty points.
Christopher Snell, 68, of Gosforth Crescent, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Fined £220, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Fined £220, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.