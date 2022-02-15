Chesterfield neighbour row erupts in violence after Jeremy Kyle Show insult

Sarah May and Michael Howe had been involved in the “tit-for-tat” dispute with the fellow Grassmoor householder from the moment May moved in, in January 2020.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard that on August 26 Howe, 31, pushed the man - who was with his “worried” autistic son - to the chest during a public neighbourhood run-in.

May, 38, threw punches - which missed - while branding the victim a “scumbag”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah May and Michael Howe had been involved in the “tit-for-tat” dispute with the fellow Grassmoor householder from the moment May moved in

After their arrest May told police the attack came about after her neighbour had remarked that Howe had been cheating on her with another woman on the Jeremy Kyle Show.

The pair’s solicitor said: “Ms May moved into the property in January 2020 and the issues arose pretty much instantly.

“The defendants say (the victim) made comments to them when they were in the street - he was making suggestive comments about them being on the Jeremy Kyle Show.

“Ms May and Mr Howe are disgusted by their actions - they are aware it should not have happened and there have been no further incidents since August.”

May and Howe, both of Chapel Road, admitted assault by beating.

District Judge Andrew Davison told them: “The police have better things to do than waste time on people like these - there have been 10 call-outs in the last couple of years.”

They were each fined £120 and made to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.