Men left with fractured skull and broken nose after Derbyshire train station attack
Police have released images of a group of suspects, after two men were left with a fractured skull and a broken nose following an assault at a Derbyshire train station.
The men were approached by five strangers in the car park at Long Eaton train station at around 8.45pm on Saturday, April 17.
They were then allegedly assaulted by the group and one man was left with a fractured skull while the other suffered a broken nose.
Derbyshire police are appealing for the public to help them track down the five men pictured so they can speak to them about the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We appreciate the quality of the images is poor but they may be enough to jog someone’s memory.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information about the alleged assault should contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 21*210766.