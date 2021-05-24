Derbyshire school pupils join police to target speeding motorists
Primary school pupils in Derbyshire have joined forces with the police to warn drivers about the dangers of speeding.
Officers from Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team joined children and staff at Penny Acre Primary School, in Holmesfield, last week as they took part in Global Road Safety week amind due to ongoing concern around speeding and road safety.
Police said that over 30 vehicles were caught speeding and a number of cars were stopped and given suitable advice about speeding and road safety from the pupils.
The team added: “Speed checks were also carried out in Barlow and Unstone in conjunction with the corresponding Speedwatch schemes which are regularly doing sessions to remind people about their driving behaviour and impact on the community safety.
"Dronfield SNT also continue to do work with local schools about parking concerns and continue to do parking patrols at pick up and drop off times and work closely with other agencies such as parking enforcement and local councils.”