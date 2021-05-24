Derbyshire school pupils join police to target speeding motorists

Officers from Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team joined children and staff at Penny Acre Primary School, in Holmesfield, last week as they took part in Global Road Safety week amind due to ongoing concern around speeding and road safety.

Police said that over 30 vehicles were caught speeding and a number of cars were stopped and given suitable advice about speeding and road safety from the pupils.

Signs urging motorists to obey the speed limit outside Penny Acres Primary School in Holmesfield

The team added: “Speed checks were also carried out in Barlow and Unstone in conjunction with the corresponding Speedwatch schemes which are regularly doing sessions to remind people about their driving behaviour and impact on the community safety.

"Dronfield SNT also continue to do work with local schools about parking concerns and continue to do parking patrols at pick up and drop off times and work closely with other agencies such as parking enforcement and local councils.”