Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Chesterfield
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after reports he was hit by a vehicle in Chesterfield.
Police have launched an investigation after the incident on Markham Road on Saturday, January 22.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said officers were called at 5.50pm ‘to reports of a man who had been hit by a vehicle’.
She said: “Paramedics were called, and a man was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries.
"At this time, he remains in a critical condition.
“The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the scene and investigations were carried out.
“We would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV from the area at the time.
“If you have any information which you think could help, please contact us on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 22*42515.”
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.