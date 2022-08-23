Man found badly injured after attack near Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire has died
A man who suffered serious injuries following reports of an assault in Chesterfield town centre earlier this month has died.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were alerted to reports that a man had been injured near to St Mary’s Church (the Crooked Spire) at around 12.50am on Sunday 7 August.
“Billy Pearson, 26, from Chesterfield, was taken to hospital, but died on Saturday 13 August.
“He has been formally identified, and his family are aware. They have given permission for us to share his photograph. Our thoughts are with them at this time.
Most Popular
-
1
Payroll clerk splurged on Mulberry handbags after £50,000 Chesterfield firm theft
-
2
House of the Dragon: Derbyshire to star in new Game of Thrones prequel
-
3
Care home near Chesterfield ordered to make improvements amid concern over staff conduct and resident safety
-
4
Man found badly injured after attack near Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire has died
-
5
Derbyshire police join appeal in hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the country
“A 29-year-old was arrested shortly after the incident and was subsequently charged with attempted murder.”
Melusi Madaweni, of Chester Street, Chesterfield, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday 8 August, and was remanded into prison custody.
He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday 5 September.
Polic said their investigation is ongoing and they would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have any information which could help with their enquiries.
If you can help, please contact police on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 22000455660:
Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the force contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use their online contact form
Phone – call police on 101
MORE TO READ: Police seize 'death trap' Derbyshire homemade scooter with fuel tank held in place with shoe laces
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website