Police seize 'death trap' Derbyshire homemade scooter with fuel tank held in place with shoe laces

Officers were called after receiving numerous complaints about a male rider causing a nuisance in the village of Creswell on Friday.

And they were left stunned after pulling over the driver and finding the shoddy DIY scooter had its fuel tank secured with shoe laces and tie wraps.

Cops also discovered he was riding with no insurance or licence and he was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

The scooter held together by shoelaces that was recovered by police in Creswell

Derbyshire Police said the rider was detained and reported while his scooter was sent off to be crushed.

Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team wrote on Facebook: "We have received a few complaints about a so called home made scooter over the past few weeks.

"Today whilst in Creswell carrying out enquiries into the graffiti and meeting residents on our Cuppa with a Copper event we came across the scooter.

"The scooter was stopped and the rider detained. Following a quick search a quantity of cannabis was located on his person.

"The rider was reported for riding with no insurance and no licence. The scooter will now be sent for destruction as it is clearly a death trap with the fuel tank secured in place with shoe laces and tie wraps.

"The rider will also be dealt with for the possession of cannabis which is a Class B drug contrary to popular belief.

"No amount is legal to possess and it is an offence to have it on you or smoke it either in public or private.... This includes your own address.”