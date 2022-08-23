Care home and apartment block plans for Chesterfield site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee are due to debate two separate applications for the Avenue Villa site, at 12a Avenue Road, Whittington Moor.

The waste land was previously used for residential dwellings, which were demolished after they attracted anti-social behaviour. Now owner Dignus Healthcare wants to split the site into two – with a three-storey residential block at one side and a care home and day units at the other.

The site entrance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm seeks full planning permission for the care home, which would comprise of eight residential units, common spaces, staff accommodation and associated car parking, as well as day units to the rear of site.

In a planning statement, Dignus says it aims to provide specialist care, supported living and community outreach in the home giving a ‘greater level of independence for each occupant with some staff supervision’, adding: “The management and supervision will be provided by on site staff numbering 10 full time and two part time who will work in varying shifts.”

The firm seeks separate outline consent for the three-storey residential development consisting of six two-bedroom and three one bedroom flats to be sold at market value, including landscaped garden, bin store enclosure, cycle storage and car parking for 17 vehicles.

A number of objections have been received regarding both applications, including one correspondence from Amie-Jane Varley, who commented: “The proposed three-storey residential block will, undoubtedly, have a highly negative impact on the neighbouring residential properties – particularly number 10 and number eight Avenue Road – with abhorrent consequences for the long-standing residents.”

The site is currently disused

Fellow resident Marie Madin stated: “I don’t think Avenue Road can cope with the extra traffic that a block of flats would bring (along with the proposed nursing home).

“Living in a property that adjoins the rear of the sight I fear we would lose why privacy we have.

“We would become overlooked by the flats.”

An artist's impression of how the new development could look