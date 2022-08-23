GP Patient Survey 2022: The easiest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire
New data has revealed which GP surgeries in Chesterfield and Derbyshire are best when it comes to booking appointments.
The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the county what they think about different aspects of their care – including the appointment booking process.
Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of patients who rated their overall experience of booking an appointment as either good or fairly good – and these are the 16 surgeries that topped the table in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.
