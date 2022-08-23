News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Every GP in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire has been ranked according to patient feedback on booking appointments. Credit: Stock Adobe/Monkey Business

GP Patient Survey 2022: The easiest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

New data has revealed which GP surgeries in Chesterfield and Derbyshire are best when it comes to booking appointments.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:18 pm

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the county what they think about different aspects of their care – including the appointment booking process.

READ THIS: Chesterfield barbers shop offers free ‘back to school’ haircuts for boys to help struggling families

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of patients who rated their overall experience of booking an appointment as either good or fairly good – and these are the 16 surgeries that topped the table in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

1. St Lawrence Road Surgery, Chesterfield

The St Lawrence Road Surgery had a higher percentage of positive responses than any other surgery in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire. A total of 54 patients were surveyed, and 83.7% of those said their experience of making an appointment was either good or fairly good.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Stubley Medical Centre, Dronfield

The Stubley Medical Centre was ranked the second highest in the area. A total of 59 patients were surveyed, and 83.3% of those said that their experience of making an appointment was either good or fairly good.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Springs Health Centre, Clowne

The Springs Health Centre was ranked third amongst the surgeries in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire. Of the 123 patients surveyed, 83.3% said their experience of making an appointment was good or fairly good.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chesterfield

The Chatsworth Road Medical Centre was ranked fourth in the region. Of the 102 patients that were surveyed, 83.1% said they had a good or fairly good experience of making an appointment.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDerbyshireNHS England
Next Page
Page 1 of 4