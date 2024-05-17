Man denies burgling multiple homes in picturesque Peak District villages
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brandon Hollingworth, 26, pleaded not guilty to three burglaries at homes in the villages of Monyash and Baslow on April 18.
Derby Crown Court heard today (Friday) that jewellery, a watch, car and house keys, a passport and cash were stolen during the burglaries from two houses in Monyash and one in Baslow.
Hollingworth, appearing via video link from Lincoln Prison, also denied burglary with intent to steal at another house in Baslow.
The defendant, wearing a grey long-sleeved Air Max top and with dark, cropped hair, entered not guilty pleas to all charges during the plea and trial preparation hearing.
Judge Shaun Smith KC remanded Hollingworth, of Danewood Gardens, Sheffield, into custody until his trial on October 15.