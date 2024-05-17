Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 26-year-old man has denied burgling multiple homes in picturesque Peak District villages during the same night.

Brandon Hollingworth, 26, pleaded not guilty to three burglaries at homes in the villages of Monyash and Baslow on April 18.

Derby Crown Court heard today (Friday) that jewellery, a watch, car and house keys, a passport and cash were stolen during the burglaries from two houses in Monyash and one in Baslow.

Hollingworth, appearing via video link from Lincoln Prison, also denied burglary with intent to steal at another house in Baslow.

The defendant, wearing a grey long-sleeved Air Max top and with dark, cropped hair, entered not guilty pleas to all charges during the plea and trial preparation hearing.