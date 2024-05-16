Derbyshire man with 80 offences burgled house nine days after prison release, court hears
Christopher Turner, 39, entered the home – on Summer Lane, Wirksworth – through an unlocked door around 2.30am on March 2 this year.
Derby Crown Court heard how a woman and her children no longer felt safe there following the burglary.
A prosecutor said Turner made off with two laptops and some speakers during the one-night spree.
In the same early hours raid he failed to gain entry to two other homes - one on nearby Stafford Crescent and setting an alarm off at another Summer Lane home by smashing a window with a plant pot.
The court heard Turner had 40 convictions for 80 offences on his record – for “almost everything” including burglary and robbery.
Turner had only been released nine days previously on licence from prison at the time of the latest March 2 dwelling burglary.
His barrister said Turner had a background of “various traumatic experiences” throughout his life and that his mental health was in decline, having been “led astray” by drugs and alcohol.
Turner, formerly of Chestnut Court, Cromford, admitted burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damage.
Judge Shaun Smith KC told Turner: “You are no stranger to the court system – over many years you have appeared before the courts for all kinds of offences.
"Within nine days (of being released from prison) you were trying door handles in the early hours of the morning until you found a house to break into.
"That’s all while you were on licence from your prison release.”
The judge, noting a mental health report assessed Turner as “unlikely” to comply with court orders and there was not a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, jailed him for two years.