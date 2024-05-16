Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire career criminal who burgled a house while a family was asleep upstairs nine days after his release from prison has been locked up again.

Christopher Turner, 39, entered the home – on Summer Lane, Wirksworth – through an unlocked door around 2.30am on March 2 this year.

Derby Crown Court heard how a woman and her children no longer felt safe there following the burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said Turner made off with two laptops and some speakers during the one-night spree.

Christopher Turner was jailed for two years

In the same early hours raid he failed to gain entry to two other homes - one on nearby Stafford Crescent and setting an alarm off at another Summer Lane home by smashing a window with a plant pot.

The court heard Turner had 40 convictions for 80 offences on his record – for “almost everything” including burglary and robbery.

Turner had only been released nine days previously on licence from prison at the time of the latest March 2 dwelling burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His barrister said Turner had a background of “various traumatic experiences” throughout his life and that his mental health was in decline, having been “led astray” by drugs and alcohol.

Turner, formerly of Chestnut Court, Cromford, admitted burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damage.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Turner: “You are no stranger to the court system – over many years you have appeared before the courts for all kinds of offences.

"Within nine days (of being released from prison) you were trying door handles in the early hours of the morning until you found a house to break into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s all while you were on licence from your prison release.”