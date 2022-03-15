Man charged with attempted murder over shots fired at Lamborghini on edge of Peak District

In the early hours of February 7, the 20-year-old driver of a black Lamborghini was taken to hospital after sustaining bullet wounds in an incident on Ecclesall Road.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has charged Qamar Nain, 26, of St Stephens Road, Rotherham, with attempted murder over the alleged attack.

He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.

Bullet holes were found in the Lamborghini recovered by police on Whirlowdale Road

It comes after a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on February 17. A second man, also 25, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on February 17. Both men were released on police bail while enquiries continue.

In the incident, the victim fled from Ecclesall Road to Whirlowdale Road, where he got into a white Rolls-Royce with two occupants already inside.