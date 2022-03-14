Police appeal after Derbyshire shopkeeper and son ‘racially abused’ by man

A man reportedly entered a store in Elmsleigh Drive, Midway, Swadlincote, at around 12.10pm on Saturday and behaved aggressively towards the shopkeeper and racially abused him.

The man then left the shop, kicking the door on the way out and taking a can of drink which he had left money for on the counter – despite the shopkeeper refusing to serve him.

The shopkeeper and his son followed the man out of the shop and caught up with him in Poplar Avenue, where the man threatened them and shouted further racist abuse before walking off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police want to speak to this man.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or anyone with further information about the incident should contact PC Peter Wan, quoting reference number 22*143664.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101