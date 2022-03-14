Police appeal after Derbyshire shopkeeper and son ‘racially abused’ by man
Police have released CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to following a public order incident in Derbyshire over the weekend.
A man reportedly entered a store in Elmsleigh Drive, Midway, Swadlincote, at around 12.10pm on Saturday and behaved aggressively towards the shopkeeper and racially abused him.
The man then left the shop, kicking the door on the way out and taking a can of drink which he had left money for on the counter – despite the shopkeeper refusing to serve him.
The shopkeeper and his son followed the man out of the shop and caught up with him in Poplar Avenue, where the man threatened them and shouted further racist abuse before walking off.
Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or anyone with further information about the incident should contact PC Peter Wan, quoting reference number 22*143664.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.