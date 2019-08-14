Man arrested after he allegedly kicked and spat at two police officers and indecently exposed himself following 'suspicious' incident at Mecca Bingo in Chesterfield

A man has been arrested after he allegedly kicked a police officer in the face and spat in the face of another following a 'suspicious' incident at Mecca Bingo in Chesterfield yesterday.

Police were called to Mecca Bingo, on Foljambe Road, at 5.25pm to reports that two men were acting suspiciously, pouring liquid into two vents outside the building before setting it alight.

One man then allegedly indecently exposed himself before the pair ran off.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Officers chased the men, losing sight of one but following the other to Queen’s Park. While trying to arrest the man, he allegedly kicked one officer to the face and spat in the face of another.

"A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, indecent exposure and two counts of assaulting an officer. He remains in custody."