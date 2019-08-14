Inquest opens into death of popular Chesterfield musician James Umney

An inquest examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a 21-year-old musician from Chesterfield opened today.

James Umney, who was the drummer in local indie band Clear Vinyl, was killed in a car crash which happened on Somersall Lane on Friday, August 2.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard this morning (Wednesday, August 14) that the 21-year-old was the driver of a Mini Cooper which was travelling from Chatsworth Road in the direction of Walton at around 8.20pm that evening.

As the Mini rounded a nearside bend near Yew Tree Drive, it 'ran wide' and entered the opposing carriageway, colliding head on with a Volvo XC90 travelling in the opposite direction.

The four occupants of the Volvo, an adult and three children, were injured and taken to hospital.

An Audi S1 that was travelling behind the Mini Cooper came inbetween the two vehicles and 'collided into debris', but the occupant was unharmed.

Sadly Mr Umney, of Foxbrook Court, was pronounced dead at the scene.

PC Diane McDermott, of Derbyshire Constabulary's Collisions Investigations Unit, attended the scene which she described as 'pretty chaotic'.

She added that Somersall Lane is subject to a 30mph speed limit, and that the roads were dry that evening with no adverse driving conditions.

Assistant coroner for Derbyshire Matthew Kewley adjourned the inquest so that further investigation into the crash could take place.

He said: "It is important that the police have enough time to make their enquiries.

"All that remains is for me to extend my condolences to James's family.

"Every road traffic collision is tragic, but even more so when the deceased is only 21 years of age."

Tributes left to James on social media describe him as a 'talented, happy, and life-loving young man'.

A Just Giving page launched in his memory has raised thousands for Jessie's Fund, helps children with additional needs or serious illness to communicate by using music.

