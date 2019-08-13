Police issue update on North Wingfield stabbing

A woman has been released on conditional police bail following her arrest in connection with a stabbing near Chesterfield.

Police were called to Crich Place, North Wingfield, just after 9pm on Monday to a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived a man was receiving treatment for a stab wound by paramedics, Clay Cross Police said.

The man was then taken to hospital for further treatment to the stab wound.

A woman was arrested in the area on suspicion of causing the injury to the man.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said today: "The woman has been released on conditional police bail as enquiries continue."

Call Derbyshire police on 101 with any information, especially if you have CCTV that covers the area of Crich Place, quoting incident 1347 12/08/2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.