Man, 27, dies following collision with car in Chesterfield

Officers were called to reports that a man had been injured in a collision with a car on the A619 Baslow Road, just outside Brampton, at around 10pm on Sunday.

The 27-year-old man, who is from the Boythorpe area of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been notified.

A 32-year-old man, also from Chesterfield, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man died following a collision with a car near Chesterfield.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and may have seen a man walking along the road before 10pm.

Of particular interest is anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV that may be of use to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*431369:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs