Investigation continues after car crashes into Whittington Moor venue as two people remain in hospital

Emergency services were called to The Batch House just before 8.30pm on Friday, August 5, after a silver Volkswagen Polo crashed into a group of people outside Sheffield Road venue and the building itself.

Derbyshire police originally reported that six people were injured although later reduced this to five, including the driver.

In an update today (Monday, August 8), the force said two people remain in hospital having suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, and one person has now been discharged.

A car crashed into the rear wall of the Batch House on Friday and left five people injured

Three other people also received treatment for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers have spoken to the driver of the car and they are continuing to carry out enquiries.

“We would like to thank the public for their response and would ask anyone who hasn’t yet been in touch with officers to send CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage to the us. Please avoid sharing this on social media.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries should contact the force, using any of the non-emergency details below and quoting reference 22*453580.

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the force website including the online contact form

Phone – call 101