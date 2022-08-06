UPDATE: Road reopens after five people injured by car crashing into Whittington Moor venue

Emergency services dealt with a serious collision on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, in Chesterfield, near to The Technique Stadium. (Photo: Derbyshire Times)

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance service and firefighters, were called to the building opposite the Technique Stadium on Sheffield Road just before 8.30pm.

Five people are reported to have suffered injuries, including the driver of the vehicle. One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A witness who was at the Glass Yard, on Sheffield Road, said a car had gone through a window and people have also been evacuated from businesses in the area.

The rear wall of the Batch House in Whittington Moor.

Dust and smoke filled the food hall as staff told customers to leave the building urgently before an air ambulance landed nearby.

The Batch House, which has a bar area, an ice cream parlour and artisan bakers, said it plans to reopen on Sunday (August 7).

A spokesman for the venue said: "An incident has occurred at the Batch House after a car collided into the side of the building. Several people have been injured.

"Due to this incident, we are taking the time to look after our vendors, staff and customers and will be closed on Saturday. Our main priority right now is checking on the wellbeing of all that have attended the Batch House on Friday evening and ensuring that everyone is OK before we reopen on Sunday.

“If you were at the Batch House on Friday night, please send us any information or queries you may have and we will get back to you in the next few days. We know a few of you have already messaged us, we have seen these and will get back to you as soon as possible."

A police spokeperson said: “Enquiries are being carried out and although it is early in the investigation, officers do not believe the collision was a deliberate act.

“Officers are supporting those injured, and their families, at this time.