Pictures of Derbyshire crash aftermath as driver escapes serious injuries – despite not wearing a seat belt

A driver miraculously escaped without serious injury after crashing their vehicle in Derbyshire – despite not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 1:12 pm
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, escaped from the overturned car without serious injury (Picture: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT)
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, escaped from the overturned car without serious injury (Picture: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT)

Images shared by officers on Saturday show the car was left overturned by the collision in the Hathersage area.

Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak SNT said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

They said: “Driver was not wearing a seat belt. Fortunately no serious injuries.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, escaped from the overturned car without serious injury (Picture: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT)

"No other vehicles involved. #drivesafe.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

DerbyshireBakewellDerbyshire Times