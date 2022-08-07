The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, escaped from the overturned car without serious injury (Picture: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT)
Images shared by officers on Saturday show the car was left overturned by the collision in the Hathersage area.
Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak SNT said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
They said: “Driver was not wearing a seat belt. Fortunately no serious injuries.
"No other vehicles involved. #drivesafe.”
