Tragic Kathryn Jane Harris, 52, was discovered at a property on Oak Crescent, Littleover, Derbyshire, at 7.15am on February 6.

Despite the efforts of paramedics the mum-of-three, who was known as Katy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today her partner Conrad Iyayi, 44, appeared before Derby Crown Court via video-link from HMP Nottingham.

Kathryn Jane Harris, who was known as Katy, was found with severe injuries at her Derbyshire home

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility but denied her murder and will stand trial on August 3.

Iyayi spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas before he was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned for a pre-trial review on July 15.

Following her death, tributes flooded in for Katy who taught children art at a special needs school where she "changed many lives".

Laura Russell, headteacher at St Clare's School in Mickleover, where Katy worked said: "We are all shocked and saddened by this terrible news and our thoughts and prayers are with Katy’s friends and family at this awful time.

"Katy was a big part of the St Clare’s family and made a real difference to the students she taught."

Her children Alexa, 28, Phoebe, 23 and Theo, 11, also released a tribute on what would have been their mother's 53rd birthday on March 1.

They said: "She was an advocate for young people and believed in everyone's potential, always encouraging them to be their best selves.

"She was incredibly supportive, efficient and she dedicated her life to her children.

"Our most fond memories with our mother often involves travelling the world with her notably Thailand, Jamaica and Morocco, visiting a gallery or theatre, or exploring different cities.

"The loss of our mother is the most sudden and tragic event we will experience in our lives. Although a victim in this circumstance, out mother was not a victim in life.

"Katy was a fearless woman, she spoke her mind and stood up for herself and others.

"The pain that we feel now that our mother has been taken from us is indescribable, however we will move forward as a family with the spirit of our mum with us forever."

Parents of children taught by Katy also flocked to social media after her death to share tributes to a "wonderful teacher" and a "fantastic mother".

One person wrote: "So sad, my deepest condolences to the family. Such terrible terrible news! Met katy a few times and she was a very lovely lady & a fantastic mother."

Another commented: "Rip Katy, sending love to family and friends. You were a wonderful teacher."