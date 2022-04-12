The 9 Derbyshire secondary schools that are full or over capacity

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said a record rate of overcrowded schools nationally is being driven by increased demand for secondary places, compounded by "perceptions linked to Ofsted reports".

According to data from the Department for Education (DfE), nine secondary schools in Derbyshire were at or above full capacity as of May 1, 2021.

This is up by one from 2018-19 – the most recent comparable year due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions – when there were eight overcrowded schools.

It meant 8,556 pupils in the county were affected by overcrowded schools last year, putting them among around 880,000 nationwide.

A school is classed as at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of ASCL, said: “The increasing demand for secondary places is complicated by perceptions linked to Ofsted reports with higher-rated schools often heavily oversubscribed and significant spare capacity at lower-rated schools.

“It drives a vicious cycle with improvement harder to secure in schools which face the greatest challenges.

"The current approach needs a rethink so that it is more supportive and less punitive, and so that every family has access to a good local school place.”

Below is a list of all the schools in Derbyshire that were at or above full capacity according to the most recent DfE figure.

1. John Flamsteed Community School, Ripley Number of school places: 600 Number of pupils on roll: 803 Percentage at/over capacity: 33.83% (203 pupils over)

2. Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Dronfield Number of school places: 1734 Number of pupils on roll: 1884 Percentage at/over capacity: 8.65% (150 pupils over)

3. St Mary's Catholic High School, Chesterfield Number of school places: 1238 Number of pupils on roll: 1342 Percentage at/over capacity: 8.4% (104 pupils over)

4. Tibshelf Community School, Alfreton Number of school places: 750 Number of pupils on roll: 852 Percentage at/over capacity: 13.6% (102 pupils over)