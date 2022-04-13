Investigation finds huge Derbyshire fire was lit deliberately

Firefighters were called to Lows Lane, Stanton-by-Dale, to attend the fire at 4.20pm yesterday.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said a probe into the fire has concluded the incident was arson.

A fire service spokesperson said: “At the height of the fire, crews from Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Ashbourne and Nottinghamshire’s Highfields, London Road and Stapleford fire stations attended, supported by an aerial ladder platform, command unit and water carrier.

Fire crews at the scene in Stanton-by-Dale last night. Image: Derbyshire FRS.

“The incident was scaled down to two fire engines at around 11pm, with the final crews leaving the scene just after 6am today.

"Firefighters from Ilkeston returned this morning to carry out a re-inspection to check for any hot spots.