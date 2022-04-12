Police knock down door at Chesterfield home in drugs raid
Police have released images of a door they knocked down in a drugs raid on a Chesterfield home.
Officers from Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) revealed they had carried out the raid today.
A spokesperson said on Twitter: “Drugs warrant this morning, with assistance from Derbyshire Uniformed Task Force.
“After, located and arrested a male for driving whilst disqualified and dangerous driving, after failing to stop for us yesterday.
"Also located his car which was seized. Assisted by Staveley and Chesterfield Town Centre SNT.”