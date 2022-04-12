Police knock down door at Chesterfield home in drugs raid

Police have released images of a door they knocked down in a drugs raid on a Chesterfield home.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:33 pm

Officers from Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) revealed they had carried out the raid today.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: “Drugs warrant this morning, with assistance from Derbyshire Uniformed Task Force.

“After, located and arrested a male for driving whilst disqualified and dangerous driving, after failing to stop for us yesterday.

Police released this image after the raid on a home in Chesterfield.

"Also located his car which was seized. Assisted by Staveley and Chesterfield Town Centre SNT.”