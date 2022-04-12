Police release latest on Chesterfield Co-op ram raid investigation

The Co-op, on Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield, was targeted at about 2.30am on Friday, March 25, causing extensive damage.

Officers said they were hunting for four men who had used a Ford transit tipper van to ram the doors of the shop.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said today that no arrests had been made and enquiries were continuing.

A police investigation into a ram raid on a Co-op store in Staveley is continuing. Image: Derbyshire police.

"It is believed a number of items were stolen from the store before the four men left the scene and drove off towards Duckmanton,” a spokesperson previously told us.

“Officers are keen to speak to any homeowners with CCTV that covers the area, as well as any drivers who may have been in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.”