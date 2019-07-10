Heartbroken sister of Chesterfield man left 'brain damaged' after being left for dead in street offers cash reward for information

The sister of a Chesterfield man who was left for dead in the street after being attacked is urging anyone with information to come forward and is offering a cash reward.

Philip Allen, 47, is believed to have been assaulted outside Birchover Court on Highfield Lane, where he lives, at about 9.15pm on June 27.

He was found by ambulance staff with a serious, life-threatening head injury and taken to Sheffield's Hallamshire Hospital intensive care unit.

He is currently in a critical, but stable, condition in Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Mr Allen's sister, Julie Allen, 58, of Dunston, said: "He is brain damaged. They do not know if he will pull through. I think he has been kicked in the head.

"He is definitely not going to be the man that he used to be."

Julie told the Derbyshire Times that she has been visiting him twice a day and it has been 'horrendous'.

"I cannot stop crying," she said. "I cannot believe what has happened. To think that someone has actually done that to him is horrible.

"I am absolutely traumatised by it. I am just hoping he pulls through.

"I am trying to be strong and then if he does pull through he knows he is not alone and that I love him."

Julie described her brother as 'funny, chatty and kind' and his interests include travelling and fitness.

Julie says she is now planning on offering a cash reward for anyone who comes forward to the police with information that leads to a conviction.

Detectives investigating the incident would like hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as any drivers who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting the reference number 19*333851.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.